PM Modi-Angela Merkel Talks Feature Afghan Crisis, Bilateral Issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday and discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world, as the leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that the two leaders held that the most urgent priority is the repatriation of stranded people.

They also discussed bilateral issues, including cooperation in COVID-19 vaccines, development cooperation with a focus on climate and energy, and fostering trade and economic relations.

PM Modi tweeted, "Spoke to Chancellor Merkel this evening and discussed bilateral, multilateral and regional issues, including recent developments in Afghanistan. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership."

The PMO statement said, "The leaders discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world. They emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people."

The two leaders also exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the forthcoming COP-26 meeting and the Indian initiative to promote a dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council, the statement said.

They emphasised the commonality of perspectives between both sides on promoting inclusive cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

