PM Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval To Meet Top Cops From All States In Lucknow Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will today attend the 56th Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGP) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) at Police Headquarters, Lucknow on November 20-21.

The two-day conference will be held in a hybrid format. Top Cops or DGPs of States and Union Territories, as well as Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organisations will attend the Conference physically at the venue in Lucknow, while the remaining invitees will participate virtually from 37 different locations at IB/SIB Headquarters.

The conference will discuss a wide range of issues including Cyber Crime, Data Governance, Counter-Terrorism challenges, Left Wing Extremism, Emerging Trends in Narcotics trafficking, Prison Reforms among others.

Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGPs' conference. Unlike the symbolic presence earlier, PM Modi makes it a point to attend all sessions of the conference and encourages free and informal discussions that provide an opportunity to top police officials to directly brief the Prime Minister on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country.

As per the vision of the Prime Minister, since 2014, the annual conferences, which used to be customarily organised in Delhi, have been organised outside Delhi with an exception of the year 2020 when the conference was held virtually.

The conference has been organised at Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; and IISER, Pune in 2019.

