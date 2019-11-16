'Look Forward To Parliament Session': PM Modi After All-Party Meeting

Leaders of various parties in the Lok Sabha are attending the meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took part in all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of the winter session of Parliament beginning on Monday.

While the government is expected to lay thrust on its legislative agenda, the opposition parties are likely to raise the issues of their concern. The parliament session will continue till December 13.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and the junior minister in the ministry Arjun Ram Meghwal are among those present.

Had a wonderful interaction with leaders and MPs across party lines this evening.



We look forward to a productive Parliament session, where people-centric and development oriented issues would be discussed. pic.twitter.com/EsNze39bSA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2019

The meeting is also being attended by Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay, DMK's TR Baalu, BSP's Danish Ali, LJP's Chirag Paswan and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi.

Pralhad Joshi has also convened an all-party meeting on Sunday.

