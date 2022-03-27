PM's Mann Ki Baat, 1st After BJP's Poll Victories In 4 States: Highlights

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. This is PM Modi's first radio programme after winning assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.
Earlier on Friday, PM Modi on his official Twitter Handle shared a concise booklet that showcased the interesting aspects of last month's Mann Ki Baat episode including interviews with some of those who were featured.
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am.
The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.
Here are the Highlights from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:
- India is taking massive steps towards economic progress. India is now thinking big and working to realise that vision.
- Indian exports crossing USD 400 billion has filled us with pride, it signifies country's potential & capability.
- New products from India being exported to new destinations, 'Made in India' products now more visible abroad.
- I applaud our farmers, youngsters, MSMEs.