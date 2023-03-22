44 Cases, 4 Arrests Over Anti-Modi Posters, AAP Says "Peak Dictatorship"

Police took down nearly 2,000 anti-Modi posters from several places in Delhi

Thousands of posters targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, put up in various parts of Delhi, have triggered a police crackdown in which 44 cases have been filed and four people have been arrested. Two of the arrested men own a printing press.

In a massive operation on Tuesday, the police took down nearly 2,000 posters from several places in Delhi. Most of these posters had the slogan "Modi hatao, desh bachao (Remove Modi, save the country)".

Some 2,000 posters, which were allegedly being delivered to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s office, were seized by the police. Cops found the posters when they intercepted a van in the IP Estate area in Central Delhi. The driver told police that he had been instructed to deliver the posters to the AAP headquarters.

He said that he had delivered a similar consignment on Monday too.

The Aam Aadmi Party, in a tweet, questioned the FIRs and asked what was objectionable in the posters.

मोदी सरकार की तानाशाही चरम पर है‼️



इस Poster में ऐसा क्या आपत्तिजनक है जो इसे लगाने पर मोदी जी ने 100 F.I.R. कर दी?



PM Modi, आपको शायद पता नहीं पर भारत एक लोकतांत्रिक देश है।



एक पोस्टर से इतना डर! क्यों? pic.twitter.com/RLseE9Djfq — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 22, 2023

The arrested printing press owners told the Delhi Police that they had received an order to print 50,000 "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" posters.