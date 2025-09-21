PM's Mother Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally? BJP Shares Video, RJD Trashes It

Gaali politics is back in focus in Bihar. Weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the RJD-Congress alliance of insulting his mother, late Heeraben Modi, the BJP has made a fresh charge that slogans abusing the Prime Minister's mother were raised at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's rally.

RJD, the main opposition in Bihar, has trashed this charge, saying that the BJP was using a doctored video to defame the RJD ahead of the high-voltage Assembly polls.

Last night, the Bihar unit of the BJP shared a video on X that showed Tejashwi Yadav speaking from an RJD stage. Mr Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition, is on a 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' to bolster support ahead of the state polls. In the video the BJP shared, a man can be heard abusing the Prime Minister and his mother as Mr Yadav addresses the crowd. NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

"Tejashwi again facilitated the verbal abuse of Modi ji's mother at his rally. The more abusive slogans RJD workers raised, the more Tejashwi encouraged them. RJD-Congress has one programme -- abuse mothers and sisters. Their frustration has reached its peak. Bihar will not forget those abusing a mother. Bihar's mothers and sisters will respond to all abuses," the BJP said in a post.

Dr Mukesh Roushan, RJD's MLA from Bihar's Mahua, said Mr Yadav was speaking in his constituency and the speech can be heard in full on a Facebook video he shared. "No RJD worker or anyone else used any abusive word for the Prime Minister. In the video that the BJP has shared, Tejashwi Yadav can't be heard speaking. They have doctored the video to defame (RJD) as part of a conspiracy," he said in a social media post.

Earlier, the BJP slammed the RJD-Congress after a group of youngsters screamed abusive words targeting the Prime Minister from a stage of the Opposition alliance in Darbhanga. Amid the row, the Prime Minister said the abuses were not just for his mother, but for crores of mothers and sisters. "Princes born in royal families won't understand the suffering of an underprivileged mother and her son's struggles. These people have been born with a golden and silver spoon. They believe power in Bihar belongs to their families. But you have blessed an underprivileged mother's son and made him pradhan sevak," he said, taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, both from political dynasties.

"I want to tell those who abused my mother in front of the people of Bihar -- Modi might forgive you once, but the land of Bihar and India has never tolerated insult to a mother," the Prime Minister said.

Leaders of the Congress and the RJD have said that Mr Gandhi or Mr Yadav were not on the stage when the abusive words were used, and the BJP is playing up the issue to score political points.