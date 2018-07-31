PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 1 Million Mark

On Facebook, PM Modi has 43 million followers. (File)

Besides record-setting followers on Twitter and Facebook, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday acclaimed yet another milestone after his YouTube channel crossed a million subscribers.

"Another testimony of the common people's love and affection for Honourable PM Narendra Modi. Number of subscribers on his YouTube channel has crossed the 1 million bar," Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda tweeted.

Another testimony of the common people's love & affection for Hon'ble PM @narendramodi. Number of subscribers on his @YouTube channel has crossed the 1 million bar. pic.twitter.com/J2x8Go41cp — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 30, 2018

Prime Minister Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter with over 43 million followers.

Meanwhile, on Facebook also he has 43 million followers.