PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 1 Million Mark

All India | | Updated: July 31, 2018 09:39 IST
On Facebook, PM Modi has 43 million followers. (File)

New Delhi: 

Besides record-setting followers on Twitter and Facebook, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday acclaimed yet another milestone after his YouTube channel crossed a million subscribers.

"Another testimony of the common people's love and affection for Honourable PM Narendra Modi. Number of subscribers on his YouTube channel has crossed the 1 million bar," Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda tweeted.

Meanwhile, on Facebook also he has 43 million followers. 

