'PM Modi's US Tour Has Benefited Gujarat Most': Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

MoU was signed on June 29 between Government of Gujarat and Micron Technology. (File)

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's contribution to the development of the country.

He added that the PM's US tour has benefited Gujarat the most, as an MoU was signed between the Gujarat Government and the American company Micron Technology for semiconductors.

"During the nine years of PM Modi's government, the country has significantly progressed in all sectors. From his (PM's) US tour, Gujarat has the maximum benefit, as we signed an MOU with American company Micron Technology for semiconductors. Hopefully, we will organise a foundation stone laying ceremony," Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

A significant investment in India by Micron Technology was announced by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, during his meeting with the Prime Minister in the US recently. This investment aims to boost India's semiconductor Program through the establishment of a semiconductor assembly, test, marking, and packaging (ATMP) facility in the country.

After that, an MoU was signed on June 29 between the Government of Gujarat and Micron Technology, America's largest semiconductor memory IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturer).

Under this MoU, Micron Technology will invest USD 2.5 billion, i.e., more than INR 22,500 crore, to establish an Assembly and testing facility in Gujarat's Sanand, where it will focus on transforming wafers into ball grid array (BGA) integrated circuit packages, memory modules, and solid-state drives.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

