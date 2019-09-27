'India Gave The World Buddh, Not Yuddh': Top 5 Quotes By PM Modi At UN

United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined India's growing influence on the global stage and the steps it has taken to address the issues of development, peace and security in his address at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today. India had earlier clarified that the Kashmir issue will not feature in PM Modi's address, given that the scrapping of its special status under Article 370 last month was an "internal matter" that does not warrant discussion at the international body.

This was PM Modi's first address to the UNGA after the BJP's victory in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

Here are the top five quotes from PM Modi's address at the 74th session of the UNGA.

The world's biggest cleanliness drive was implemented in India, and over 12 crore washrooms were built. We also implemented the world's biggest health insurance scheme, giving people free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per year. When a developing nation does this, it shows the world a new way. When it comes to global warming, India has contributed very less in terms of per capita emissions. Instead, we are at the forefront of tackling the menace. India is working on a target of producing 450 gigawatts of renewable energy in the years to come. By 2022, when India marks 75 years of Independence, we will have constructed two crore homes for the poor. The world has set 2030 as its target for the eradication of tuberculosis, but we are trying to achieve that by 2025. The question on everybody's lips is: How is India able to do all this? How is change taking place so fast there? Our efforts are not just for show, they are people-centric. Our efforts are for the entire world, especially other nations that are trying to achieve a change for the better just like us. I want India to develop at an even faster pace, so that our experiences can help the rest of the world too. India is a nation that has given Buddh (in a reference to Gautam Buddha) and not Yuddh (war). That is why we have anger and a commitment against terrorism. Terrorism goes against the founding principle of the United Nations, and for the sake of humanity, it is crucial that the world unites against it. A divided world is in nobody's interests.



