PM Modi's Shoutout For 'Sound Of Money' With A Digital Twist

The animated infographic created by India in Pixels, a data storytelling channel, showcased the impressive growth of digital transactions via the Unified Payments Interface or UPI system launched in 2016.

PM Modi shared the UPI infographic on Twitter. (Representational)

New Delhi:

An audio-visual representation of the sound of money transacted through India's digital payments network UPI has won praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The animated infographic created by India in Pixels, a data storytelling channel, showcased the impressive growth of digital transactions via the Unified Payments Interface or UPI system launched in 2016.

PM Modi shared the post, praising the presentation and creativity.

India In Pixels responded to the message on Twitter.

Since its launch five years ago, the UPI platform has made sending money as easy as sending an email by giving users Virtual Payment Addresses (VPAs) that channel cash directly to and from bank accounts.

There has been an explosion of apps that support UPI from Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and WhatsApp to ones made by banks themselves that can talk to each other seamlessly just like emails sent using various email services and apps.

According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) which governs UPI, the value of transactions on the network crossed $1 trillion in the last financial year.

Over 45 billion UPI transactions took place between last April and this March.

