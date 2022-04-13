PM Modi's Shoutout For 'Sound Of Money' With A Digital Twist

PM Modi shared the UPI infographic on Twitter. (Representational)

An audio-visual representation of the sound of money transacted through India's digital payments network UPI has won praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The animated infographic created by India in Pixels, a data storytelling channel, showcased the impressive growth of digital transactions via the Unified Payments Interface or UPI system launched in 2016.

Listen to the sound of money transacted via UPI from October 2016 to March 2022.



???? The music is generated from the data - through a process called data sonification. pic.twitter.com/rPWYgznenn — India in Pixels (@indiainpixels) April 12, 2022

PM Modi shared the post, praising the presentation and creativity.

I've spoken about UPI and Digital Payments quite often but I really liked how you've used the sound of money transacted through data sonification to effectively convey the point.



Very interesting, impressive and obviously informative! @indiainpixelshttps://t.co/rpsjejjR9J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2022

India In Pixels responded to the message on Twitter.

Missed a heartbeat seeing this! Thank you so much @narendramodi sir for appreciating my idea - UPI is truly a revolution that the whole world today is taking notice of.



This pat on my back will keep me going for years, thank you so much!



????????✨✨ https://t.co/g8tsryZ8CY — India in Pixels (@indiainpixels) April 13, 2022

Since its launch five years ago, the UPI platform has made sending money as easy as sending an email by giving users Virtual Payment Addresses (VPAs) that channel cash directly to and from bank accounts.

There has been an explosion of apps that support UPI from Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and WhatsApp to ones made by banks themselves that can talk to each other seamlessly just like emails sent using various email services and apps.

According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) which governs UPI, the value of transactions on the network crossed $1 trillion in the last financial year.

Over 45 billion UPI transactions took place between last April and this March.