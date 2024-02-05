'Congress Stuck In Cancel Culture, So Much Hate': PM Modi

The Opposition it seems has vowed to remain in opposition for decades, much like they were in power for years, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament on Monday taking a swipe at the Congress.

The Prime Minister also underscored that the Congress is caught in the cancel culture, drawing the attention to the grand old party's opposition to Make in Indian, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local while replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

Here are the top quotes from his speech:

* You (Opposition) have lost the appetite to fight pollls

* I see that many of you (Opposition) have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well.

* I have also heard that many people now want to go to Rajya Sabha instead of Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation

* Leaders have changed but their taperecorder is the same. There is no new content

"They (Opposition) failed to fulfill their responsibility as opposition...I have always said that the country needs a good opposition."

* This is a poll year, but you failed to plan this as well

* Parivar running a party, which is a threat to democracy

* Congress caught in cancel culture. If we say make in India, Congress says cancel; when we say vocal for local, Congress says cancel; when we say Atmanirbha Bharat, Congress again says cancel. There is so much hate.

* They are trying to launch one product (Rahul Gandhi) again and again

* The Congress is responsible for the Opposition's sorry state today

* On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee