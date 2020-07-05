'Honour Gurus Who Make Life Meaningful': PM Modi's Message On Guru Purnima

PM Modi today extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on "Guru Purnima" today, saying it is the day to honour the "gurus" who make our lives meaningful. "Many wishes on Guru Purnima. Today is a special day to honour the gurus who make life meaningful," the prime minister said in a tweet.

He paid his respect to all the gurus on the occasion.

देशवासियों को गुरु पूर्णिमा की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जीवन को सार्थक बनाने वाले गुरुओं के प्रति सम्मान प्रकट करने का आज विशेष दिन है। इस अवसर पर सभी गुरुजनों को मेरा सादर नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Guru Purnima. "Guru's place in Indian culture is very revered. Guru is a bridge that combines knowledge and disciple. A Guru, with his nectar of knowledge, provides the right direction and meaning to the life of a disciple by nurturing valuable qualities like religion and character."

भारतीय संस्कृति में गुरु का स्थान बहुत ही आदरणीय है। गुरु एक सेतु है जो ज्ञान और शिष्य को जोड़ता है। एक गुरु अपने ज्ञान रूपी अमृत से शिष्य के जीवन में धर्म और चरित्र जैसे बहुमूल्य गुणों का सिंचन कर उसके जीवन को सही दिशा व अर्थ प्रदान करता है।



गुरु पूर्णिमा की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/Zzjb9foc46 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 5, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti also conveyed their wishes on Twitter on this occasion.

Guru Purnima in India has always been very special for the guru-shishya parampara or the unique relationship between teachers and their students. Guru Purnima this year is on July 5. It is also known as Vyasa Purnima after Veda Vyasa, who wrote the epic Mahabharata. On Guru Purnima, students pay respect and remember their teachers.

It is a full moon day in the month of Ashadh, the third month in the Hindu calendar. Guru Purnima also marks the beginning of Chaturmas or the four auspicious months dotted with festivals across the country.