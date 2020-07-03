Guru Purnima In India, The July Full Moon Has Many Names In The World

Guru Purnima 2020: The July full moon has several names across the world

The July full moon, on the same day as lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan on Sunday, is interesting because of the many names attached to it. In India it is Guru Purnima, one of the most revered days of the year.

The Full Moon in July has different names across the world. It's called the Buck Moon, Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, Mead Moon and Ripe Corn Moon.

Buck Moon

American and European farming communities have often named moons. According to a NASA blog, in early summer, new antlers of buck deer push out of their foreheads. A full moon around this time came to be known as the Buck Moon.

Thunder Moon

As thunderstorms are very common in the summer months, many in the temperate regions, call the July full moon a Thunder Moon.

Hay Moon

Yet another name of the July full moon is the Hay Moon. In European countries, haymaking season starts in June and July and hence farmers often call it the Hay Moon.

Mead Moon This is the time when large beehives are formed. Farmers in Europe ferment the honey to make a kind of wine called Mead. That is how the full moon in July gets it name in these countries. The ancient Greeks called it the 'nectar of the gods'.

Rose Moon

Some people call it a Rose Moon after roses that bloom in late June. Others say the colour of the full moon, this time of year, gives it the name.

Ripe Corn Moon

A full moon in late summer has often been called Ripe Corn Moon as corn matures at this time in American prairies.

Sunday is going to be a treat for sky watchers across the world. The July full moon will be a day of celebrations. In India, it's a day for gurus or teachers and their students, while in other parts of the world, farming communities enjoy the fruits of their labour. The July full moon brings out the festive spirit in most countries.