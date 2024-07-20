July's Full Buck Moon Rises On July 21: All You Need To Know

The next full moon is just around the corner, and it is a special one. Commonly known as the Buck Moon, this full moon has many names, including the Thunder Moon, Hay Moon, Mead Moon, Guru Purnima, Asalha Puja (also known as Dharma Day or Esala Poya).

When to see the Buck Moon?

The next Buck Moon will occur on Sunday, July 21, at 4:47 pm IST, according to NASA.

This year's Buck Moon is especially significant as it marks a rare coincidence with the 55th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing in 1969.

How long will the Buck Moon last?

The moon will appear full for about three days around this time, from Friday evening through Monday morning, making this a full moon weekend.

How did the Moon get its name?

The Buck Moon gets its name from the Algonquin tribes of the northeastern United States, who called it so because early summer is when buck deer grow new antlers.

It is also called the Thunder Moon due to the frequent thunderstorms during this time. Europeans called it the Hay Moon or Mead Moon, as it coincides with haymaking and mead-making.

Cultural significance of the Buck Moon

This full moon falls near the middle of the sixth month of the Chinese year of the Dragon, Tammuz in the Hebrew calendar and Muharram in the Islamic calendar.

For Hindus, Buddhists and Jains, this full Moon is significant as it is the Guru Full Moon (Guru Purnima), a time for clearing the mind and honouring the guru.

Theravada Buddhists celebrate Asalha Puja, an important festival marking the Buddha's first sermon after reaching nirvana. This sermon is the core of Buddhist teachings and includes the four noble truths.

This full moon also marks the start of Vassa, the annual three-month retreat for Buddhist Monks during the rainy season.