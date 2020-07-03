Guru Purnima 2020: Date, Time And Interesting Facts

Guru Purnima 2020: July 5, day to pay respect to our gurus or teachers

Guru Purnima is one of the most auspicious days observed to pay respect and remember one's guru or teacher. It is celebrated on the full moon day in Ashadh, the third month of the Hindu calendar. On Sunday, July 5, Guru Purnima coincides with Chandra Grahan or lunar eclipse.

A guru is someone who leads his disciples from ignorance to light and guides them on the right path. A guru imparts knowledge and awareness. Disciples or students respond to their gurus by working hard with complete diligence and devotion.

Guru Purnima: Interesting facts

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima. According to mythology, the writer of the epic Mahabharata, Veda Vyasa was born on this day.

On this day, Shakyamuni Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath after attaining enlightenment.

According to the yogic tradition, on this day Lord Shiva or the 'Adi Guru' or 'original teacher' began the transmission of yoga to the Saptarishis.

Guru Purnima timings

Purnima Tithi starts at 11:33 am on July 4

Purnima Tithi end at 10:13 am on July 5

(Source: Drikpanchang.com)

Guru Purnima pujas

Many devotees fast on this day and offer prayers to their spiritual gurus to seek blessings.

People who believe in astrology, pray to Guru Graha or the planet Jupiter for courage, confidence and wisdom.

Some offer prayers to Veda Vyasa for knowledge and wisdom.

Devotees also offer prayers to Sage Kapila, often identified as one of the founders of the Samkhya school of Hindu philosophy. The Vedic sage is also thought to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Guru Purnima is celebrated in India, Nepal and Bhutan by the Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. Guru Purnima is a great opportunity to pay respect and gratitude to the teachers who have always guided us.