PM Modi's Mega Roadshow In Kerala's Kochi

PM Modi is holding a roadshow in Kerala's Kochi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a roadshow in Kerala's Kochi, where he landed this evening for a two-day visit. Visuals from the spot showed the Prime Minster -- surrounded by his security personnel -- walking the road lined with cheering supporters in what is clearly a departure from his usual practice of riding an open-top vehicle.



Dressed in traditional Kerala attire, PM Modi is seen waving to people on both sides of the 2-km route from the INS Garuda naval air station to the venue of a youth programme. PM Modi had landed at the naval air station after 5 pm.

The entire area has been under a tight security net, with thousands of police personnel deployed to ensure the PM's safety. After walking for over 15 minutes, he was led to a following SUV by his security personnel.

The Prime Minister's move to walk during the roadshow in Kerala is seen as a show of confidence in the state where his party is hoping to make inroads ahead of next year's general election.

Over the last months, the BJP has been aggressively focused on Kerala, not only announcing infrastructure projects but also courting the Christian and Muslim communities which have influence over a chunk of the state's seats.

PM Modi will be attending several programmes over the next two days, including flagging off a Vande Bharat Express train, a meeting with senior priests of the Christian community and a youth event. The BJP expects "Yuvam 2023" to be a game changer in Kerala politics.