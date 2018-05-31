PM Modi's Healthcare Plan Better Than 'Obamacare', Says Rajnath Singh Talking about the NDA government's achievements in the last four years, Rajnath Singh said that PM Modi's healthcare plan had gone ahead of Obama's.

342 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mr Singh said PM Modi's healthcare plan, catering to 10 crore people, was the largest. (File) Bhopal: The national health protection plan of the Narendra Modi-led government is even better than the famous 'Obamacare' plan of former US president Barack Obama, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today.



"We (people) have begun to say that Modi-care has gone far ahead of Obamacare," Mr Singh said, while talking about the NDA government's achievements in the last four years at a press conference in Bhopal.



"The government led by Modi took the historic decision to roll out Ayushman Bharat Swasthya Bima Yojana," he added.



"Obama health care has been much talked about globally, but our government has decided to launch the world's biggest healthcare (plan) of Rs 5 lakh (coverage) for ten crore people," Mr Singh said.



The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare, was introduced during Barack Obama's tenure as the US president.





The national health protection plan of the Narendra Modi-led government is even better than the famous 'Obamacare' plan of former US president Barack Obama, Home Minister Rajnath Singh today."We (people) have begun to say that Modi-care has gone far ahead of Obamacare," Mr Singh said, while talking about the NDA government's achievements in the last four years at a press conference in Bhopal."The government led by Modi took the historic decision to roll out Ayushman Bharat Swasthya Bima Yojana," he added. "Obama health care has been much talked about globally, but our government has decided to launch the world's biggest healthcare (plan) of Rs 5 lakh (coverage) for ten crore people," Mr Singh said.The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare, was introduced during Barack Obama's tenure as the US president. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter