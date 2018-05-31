PM Modi's Healthcare Plan Better Than 'Obamacare', Says Rajnath Singh

"We (people) have begun to say that Modi-care has gone far ahead of Obamacare," Mr Singh said, while talking about the NDA government's achievements in the last four years at a press conference in Bhopal.
"The government led by Modi took the historic decision to roll out Ayushman Bharat Swasthya Bima Yojana," he added.
Comments"Obama health care has been much talked about globally, but our government has decided to launch the world's biggest healthcare (plan) of Rs 5 lakh (coverage) for ten crore people," Mr Singh said.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare, was introduced during Barack Obama's tenure as the US president.