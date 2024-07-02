PM's 'Follow Rules' Advice To NDA MPs After Row Over Rahul Gandhi Remarks

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's all-out attack on the BJP sparked a huge ruckus in Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked MPs of the ruling NDA to follow the rules of Parliament and ensure that their behaviour on the House floor is exemplary.

The Prime Minister this morning addressed the NDA parliamentary party meeting that was attended by top BJP leaders and ministers. This was his first address to NDA MPs since he took over as Prime Minister for the third term in a row.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that NDA MPs congratulated the Prime Minister on his third term and assured their constant support.

"The Prime Minister gave us an important message. He said that all MPs have come to the Parliament for service to the nation and asked NDA MPs to prioritise this. He also guided on how to conduct ourselves in the House," the minister said.

Mr Rijiju added that the Prime Minister had told MPs to follow rules while raising issues of their constituency and of national significance. "He asked us to follow rules, maintain the system of parliamentary democracy and ensure that our behaviour is up to the mark. He told us to follow Parliamentary traditions," the minister said, adding that all NDA MPs will follow the Prime Minister's mantra.