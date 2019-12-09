'Praying For Her Long Life, Good Health': PM On Sonia Gandhi's Birthday

Sonia Gandhi Birthday: Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished a "long life and good health" to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi who turns 73 today.

"Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long life and good health," PM Modi tweeted.

In September, Ms Gandhi had also sent birthday greetings to PM Modi wishing him a "healthy, happy and long life".

Born on December 9, 1946, Ms Gandhi, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's wife, is the longest serving president of the Congress, having been elected since 1998, according to the party's official website.

Ms Gandhi would not celebrate her birthday today amid concerns over women's safety across the country, news agency PTI reported on Sunday quoting sources. Last week, a rape survivor was burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao by five men when she was on her way to court, triggering widespread outrage. She died later at a hospital in Delhi. In another incident that shocked the nation, a young veterinarian was raped, murdered and then set on fire in Telangana. The rise in the number of crimes against women prompted sharp reactions from leaders across party lines.

Several Congress leaders, however, posted birthday greetings for their party chief, praising her for her leadership skills. "Best Wishes to @INCIndia President Smt. Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. I wish her good health & long life. Her leadership qualities, commitment to the party, vision for development, & concern for marginalized shall always be the guiding force for us," former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah wrote on Twitter.

The longest serving Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi's exemplary strength of character has inspired generations of Congress leaders. Her strength, dignity, compassion & grace has united us and made us strong. We wish her a very happy birthday. #HappyBirthdaySoniaGandhipic.twitter.com/t919LUwowV — Congress (@INCIndia) December 9, 2019

"Wishing a healthy and long life to longest serving Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji on her 73rd birthday," party leader from Haryana, Kuldeep Bishnoi wrote.