PM Modi's Birthday Wish For Congress Leader Manmohan Singh As He Turns 91

Manmohan Singh represents Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha, (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took to X - formerly known as Twitter - to wish veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday.

"Birthday wishes to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health." the Prime Minister wrote.

External Affair Minister S Jaishankar also wished Mr Singh where he said "Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Pray for his long life, good health and happiness," he wrote.

Wishing the former Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said "Former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh ji's integrity, unwavering commitment to nation-building and economic upliftment of the masses will always be an inspiration to me. Wishing him good health and happiness on his birthday."

"Today Dr. Manmohan Singh turns 91. He has always been an outstanding symbol of erudition and learning. But much more than that he has always epitomised grace, sobriety, humility and dignity in whichever position he has held. These are extremely rare qualities in our public life, even more so now," said party general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Manmohan Singh, who currently represents Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha, has undergone heart-bypass surgery more than once. He also has a history of diabetes.

The renowned economist, credited with bringing in sweeping reforms in the 1990s, was Prime Minister for 10 years until the Congress was decimated by the BJP in 2014.