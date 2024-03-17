'PM's Andhra Arrival Like Bhagirath Bringing Ganga To Earth': Pawan Kalyan

PM Modi addressing a poll rally in Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for his visit to the state of Andhra Pradesh, drawing a parallel between PM Modi's arrival and the mythological tale of King Bhagiratha bringing the River Ganga to Earth for his ancestors' salvation.

A day after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi reached Andhra Pradesh and addressed a public rally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan at Chilakaluripet town in Palnadu district.

The NDA rally, named "Prajagalam," marks the first NDA election meeting in Andhra Pradesh in the run-up to the simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha polls scheduled for May 13.

"PM Narendra Modi's arrival in Andhra Pradesh resembles how Bhagiratha brought Ganga to Earth. Modi has come here to support us and save us from undemocratic rule," Pawan Kalyan said while addressing the rally.

"In 2014, with the blessings of Tirumala Sri Venkateswara, the NDA saw victory. In 2024, with the blessings of Vijayawada's goddess Kanaka Durga Devi, the NDA will form the government. Under PM Modi's leadership, the country is growing. Modi has introduced digital payments. However, YSRCP is not interested in digital payments," he said.

"CM Jagan is a businessman who has looted sand and earned money through liquor. Once again, PM Modi will assume power thrice," he added.

Labelling a serious allegation on the ruling government, the JSP Chief said, "Andhra Pradesh has become the capital of Ganja in the country. Andhra Pradesh turned into the new drug capital of the country."

BJP has allied with TDP and Jana Sena Party to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh jointly.

As per their seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats, while the TDP will fight for 17 parliamentary and 144 state seats. Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena has been given two Lok Sabha seats and 21 assembly seats.

