PM Modi Wishes Delhi Congress Chief Ajay Maken A Speedy Recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished Congress leader Ajay Maken a speedy recovery. Mr Maken, who is abroad for treatment, replied that he is suffering from an "irreversible and progressive orthopaedic ailment, which is extremely painful, but not life-threatening".

"Dear @ajaymaken Ji, I pray for your good health and wellbeing," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Mr Maken said he was "deeply touched by the outpouring of good wishes and concern" about his health.

"Deeply touched by the outpouring of good wishes and concern about my health. I'm suffering from an irreversible & progressive orthopaedic ailment, which is extremely painful, but not life-threatening. Seeking 3rd opinion on the exact cause-To arrest progression & obliterate pain(sic)," he tweeted.

Amid reports that he had resigned as the Congress's Delhi unit chief, senior Congress leader PC Chacko said earlier this week that Mr Maken had gone for a medical check-up and would continue in the post after his return on Sunday. He added that he was "filling in" for Mr Maken until then.

"Ajay Maken has some health problem and has gone for a medical check-up. He has temporarily stepped down for his check-up and informed me and the Congress president (Rahul Gandhi). He'll be back next week and probably he's little worried that he can't devote full time or travel the way he wants," said Mr Chacko.



"On his return, we will discuss working arrangements, but the fact is he has not resigned," he added.



Delhi Congress spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee also asserted that the "resignation of Ajay Maken is completely a rumour".

Another leader, Mukesh Sharma, said Mr Maken would address a 'mahapanchayat' of 365 villages against "illegal" sealing on Sunday.