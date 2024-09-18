Ajay Maken Files Complaint Against BJP Leaders Over Threats Against Rahul Gandhi

Ajay Maken said the statements are attempts to undermine Rahul Gandhi's safety.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken on Wednesday approached a police station in the national capital to lodged a complaint against BJP leaders over threats to Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Maken in his letter for registering an FIR at the Tughlak Road police station has named Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, Delhi BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah, Shiv Sena (Shinde) Sanjay Gaikwad, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh.

The Congress leader in his complaint stated that Tarvinder Singh Marwah had on September 11 during a BJP event threatened Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in which he said "Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja, nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua" (you better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother) reference to the Gandhi's grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. This statement was captured on video, which Mr Maken said he has attached as evidence.

Mr Maken also names Sanjay Gaikwad, an MLA from Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena who the Congress leader stated had on September 16 publicly offered a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who will "cut the tongue" of Rahul Gandhi.

The complaint further named Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and claimed that Mr Bittu referred to Rahul Gandhi as the "number one terrorist of the country" during a public statement on September 15.

Mr Maken claimed that this statement was intended to incite violence and was in breach of public peace. According to the Rajya Sabha MP, the statement was widely circulated on TV channels and social media.

BJP leader Raghuraj Singh is also named in Maken's complaint."Similarly, on September 16, 2024, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh also publicly said that Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi is the 'number one terrorist of India'."

The complaint added that these statements are attempts to undermine Rahul Gandhi's safety and disrupt public peace, particularly in light of the ongoing elections in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana.

It said that the statements are part of a deliberate campaign to incite aggression and hatred against Mr Gandhi and the Indian National Congress.

The complaint also alleged that these leaders used inflammatory language to create unrest and obstruct Gandhi's ability to perform his duties as the Leader of the Opposition. Maken has requested that an FIR be registered against the named individuals under relevant sections for criminal intimidation and public mischief.

Mr Maken in his letter addressed to the SHO, Tughlak Road Police Station has requested the registeration of an FIR, inter-alia, under sections 351, 352, 353, 61 of BNS, at the earliest, against the persons named in his letter and their associates.

Addressing reporters in the national capital , Mr Maken said, "...You are making these kinds of remarks 'Aap sambhal jao aap bolo mat nahin toh aapka bhi wahi haal hoga jo aapki dadi ka huya hai'...against a person whose father and grandmother sacrificed their lives for the nation. Politics can never stoop to this level...The leader of the BJP neither tried to silence him nor condemn his remarks..."

"A leader of an ally of BJP said that 'jo Rahul Gandhi ki zubaan kaat ke laaega usko Rs 11 lakh milenge'...You don't like his comments because he speaks about minorities, Dalits, backward class, workers, saving the constitution...We will not be afraid of death threats...," Mr Maken said.

The Congress leader said, "We have filed a police complaint against him and demanded strict action against him...We have demanded FIR should be filed against ex-Delhi BJP MLA (Tarvinder Singh Marwah), Shiva Sena MLA (Sanjay Gaikwad), Union Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan (Ravneet Singh Bittu) and UP Minister..."

