Congress Denies Reports Of Ajay Maken Resigning As Delhi Party Chief

Ajay Maken was a union minister when the Congress was in power at the centre. (File)

Highlights Ajay Maken has led the Congress in Delhi since 2015 Mr Maken is believed to have left for treatment abroad His wrote to Rahul Gandhi, resignation reportedly not been accepted yet

The Congress on Tuesday denied reports that Ajay Maken has resigned as its Delhi president. The former parliamentarian has led the party in the capital since 2015.

Reports suggested that Ajay Maken, 54, had written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi that he is unwell. Mr Maken was also said to have left for treatment abroad.

But the party said there is "no truth" to the reports.

Mr Maken, who replaced Arvinder Singh Lovely as Delhi Congress chief three years ago, had resigned earlier when the party did not perform well in civic polls. But the party leadership had asked him to continue.

Mr Maken, in the past few months, is seen to have been at odds with the central leadership over the possibility of an understanding between the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which ended the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government's 15-year run.

Mr Maken has been dead opposed to a tie-up with AAP ahead of the 2019 national election, which presents the Congress with a dilemma at a time it is trying to rally all opposition forces against the BJP.

A two-time parliamentarian and three-time legislator, Mr Maken was a union minister when the Congress was in power at the centre.

