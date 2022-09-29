PM Modi Was Abused, Said Complaint. 6 Years Later, Cops Record Statement

The complaint was sent to the state government as well as senior police officials.

Six years after he filed a written complaint with the police in Madhya Pradesh that at a rally in Bhopal's Iqbal Maidan, in the presence of thousands of people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was abused, the complainant was called on Wednesday to have his statement recorded.

Shamsul Hasan Balli, who is currently the state president of the Sanukta Sangharsh Morcha, was associated with the Samajwadi Party at that time. He had sent his complaint to the state government as well as senior police officials along with audio and video evidence.

"Our Prime Minister was abused from the stage. No one is bigger than the constitution... he is our elected Prime Minister. Anyone who uses abusive words against him, strict action should be taken against him. I had sent a complaint to the Governor, DGP (Director General of Police), Chief Minister, Home Minister at that time, but it took six years for the complaint from Shyamala Hills to come to the police station," Mr Balli said after having recorded his statement.

In 2016, the All India Milli Council (AIMC) held its first ever conclave in Bhopal. As many as 300 delegates including Muslim clerics and intellectuals from all over India arrived for the meet. After the conclave, a public event on 'Justice, Peace and Our Responsibilities' was held at Iqbal Maidan on October 29 where thousands had gathered. According to Mr Balli, it was Arif Masood, who is now a Congress MLA, who had abused PM Modi from the stage.

On being asked about the delay, BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said, "This is an administrative process. The law will take its own course. The guilty will be punished. We cannot say that there is negligence just because it took six years to call the complainant."

Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafiz said, "There were dozens of people who shared the stage but because Arif Masood is an MLA from the Congress, he is being targeted. This is just a way to muzzle the voice of the opposition. In 2018, the public showed the BJP the way out. If this policy of revenge continues, they will be kicked out again."