'Do Take Part...': PM Tweets Pic Of Sky Beam Light 'Digital Jyot '

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared beautiful pictures of sky beam lights - Digital Jyot - installed at Central Park, Connaught Place, in New Delhi. It is a tribute to the “heroes of our freedom struggle,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi has also urged people to extend their tributes to freedom fighters. He has said that “every tribute paid will intensify the illumination of the Digital Jyot.” The initiative is a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of Independence.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, "A sky beam light has been installed at Central Park in Delhi. Every tribute paid will intensify the illumination of the Digital Jyot. Do take part in this unique endeavour and strengthen Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

Prime Minister Modi added, “Digital Jyot uses technology and enables you to share a heartfelt message of gratitude to our freedom fighters."

A special tribute to the heroes of our freedom struggle!



As per the Ministry of Culture, “the Digital Jyot symbolises the glow of freedom that illuminates our lives. It is surrounded by an illuminated metallic floral sculpture inspired by the courage and determination of our freedom fighters and martyrs.”

The Ministry added, “the Digital Jyot reminds us that “a person may no longer be there but his or her ideas live on forever.”

For paying the tribute, one will have to visit the website ditigaltribute.in and follow the simple instructions. The message will feature on the LED screen installed at Central Park.