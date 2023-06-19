PM Modi To Visit Madhya Pradesh On June 27, Launch 2 Vande Bharat Trains

He will also participate in the BJP's program, Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed today. (file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his visit to Madhya Pradesh on June 27, will launch two Vande Bharat trains -- Bhopal to Indore and Bhopal to Jabalpur -- in the state capital. He will also participate in the BJP's program, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed today.

Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Sacrifice Day program and the concluding event of Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra in Shahdol city.

Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra on June 22 from Balaghat district.

The 'Gaurav Yatra' will start from five zones of the state on June 22, Balaghat to Shahdol, Chhindwara to Shahdol, Singrampur to Shahdol, Kalinjar Fort (UP) to Shahdol, and Dhauni (direct to Shahdol).

While Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate it in Balaghat, MP Durga Das Uikey will do it in Chhindwara, Vijay Shah in Singrampur, Sampatiya Uikey in Kalinjar, the birthplace of Rani Durgawati, and Himadri Singh in Dhauhani Sidhi.

The yatra will go from village to village, and conclude on June 27 in Shahdol in the presence of Prime Minister Modi.

A program to get rid of sickle cell anemia disease will also be launched.

The PM will symbolically distribute one crore Ayushman cards in Madhya Pradesh.