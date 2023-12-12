PM Modi To Attend Oath Events Of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Chief Ministers

On Sunday, PM Modi will inaugurate the Surat Diamond Bourse.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremonies of the newly elected Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh tomorrow. PM Modi's itinerary for this week also includes inaugurating key infrastructure projects and addressing public gatherings.

On Wednesday morning, at 11:30 am, the Prime Minister will be present in Bhopal to witness Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his cabinet ministers take their oaths of office. Later that day, PM Modi will travel to Raipur where he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai and his team. This ceremony will take place at 4:00 pm.

On Sunday (December 17), PM Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed terminal building at Surat Airport in Gujarat at 10:30 am. He will then proceed to the grand opening of the Surat Diamond Bourse, a major trading centre for diamonds, at 11:00 am.

Later that afternoon, PM Modi will travel to Uttar Pradesh to participate in the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (Urban Area)" program in Varanasi at 2:30 pm, showcasing the government's commitment to urban development initiatives. To cap off the day, the PM will attend the "Kashi Tamil Sangam" at 5:15 pm, celebrating the historical and cultural ties between Varanasi and Tamil Nadu.

On Monday, the PM's day will begin at 10:45 am with a visit to the Swarved Mahamandir which he will officially inaugurate at 11:30 am.

In the afternoon, PM Modi will shift his focus to rural development, participating in the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (Rural Area)" program at 1:00 pm. This program will highlight the government's commitment to improving the lives of people in rural communities.

To conclude his day, PM Modi will lay foundation stones for various development projects and inaugurate others at 2:15 pm.