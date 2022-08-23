Ahead Of State Elections, PM Modi To Visit Gujarat This Weekend: Sources

He will participate in the Khadi festival at the Sabarmati River Front at 5.30 pm on Saturday. (file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state Gujarat for two days this weekend, sources said. He will participate in the Khadi festival being organised at the Sabarmati River Front at 5.30 pm on Saturday. He will then visit Bhuj the next day.

The PM is also scheduled to visit and inaugurate the Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj at 10 am on Sunday.

He will further participate in a program being organised at the Krantiguru Shyamji Krishna Verma Kachchh University in Bhuj at noon. Many important projects will be dedicated to the country and the foundation stone of new projects will be laid at this event, sources said.

PM Modi will then head to Gandhinagar where he will participate in a program being organised to mark 40 years of the Japanese company Suzuki in India at Mahatma Mandir at 5 pm.

Gujarat goes to the polls later this year, and PM Modi is visiting the state at least twice every month.

Attempting to dislodge Congress as the main opposition in the state and challenge the BJP's stronghold, the Aam Aadmi Party has also intensified its campaigning in the state. AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has visited the state five times in under a month. He is currently on a two-day visit to the state addressing gatherings along with his deputy Manish Sisodia.