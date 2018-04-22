PM Modi To Visit China Next Week, Will Hold Talks With Xi Jinping President Xi has invited PM Modi to iron out the issues between the two neighbours, Mr Wang said during a joint address with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in China next week to improve bilateral relations, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi confirmed today.



President Xi has invited PM Modi to iron out issues between the two neighbours, Mr Wang said during a joint address with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is in China for the two-day meeting of Foreign Ministers of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that starts tomorrow.



Ahead of the summit, the SCO, with its focus on anti-terrorism cooperation, is holding a host of ministerial and officials' meetings. Both sides attach a lot of significance to these meetings to reset the ties.



According to news agency Press Trust of India, the two-day meet on April 27 and 28 will be an informal summit between President Xi and PM Modi during which both world leaders will try to reboot bilateral ties bogged down with a host of disputes and differences.



PM Modi had last month phoned President Xi to congratulate him on his re-election, when both of them had agreed that as two major powers growing rapidly, bilateral relations are vital for realisation of the 21st century as an "Asian century".



China is willing to keep up the good momentum of two-way cooperation with India, President Xi had said.



This will be PM Modi's fourth visit to China since he came to power in 2014. The prime minister will again be in China for the SCO summit in June.



The Modi-Xi meeting is taking place in the backdrop of a series of high-level interactions between the two countries starting with Mr Wang's visit to India in December, the first after the Doklam standoff.



Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped the Chinese Army from building of a road in the disputed tri-junction. The face-off ended on August 28.



Just last week, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held talks with top official of China's ruling Communist Party of China's Yang Jiechi in Shanghai.



Earlier this month, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met her Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe on the sidelines of an international security conference in Moscow, where they had discussed the situation along the nearly 4,000 km-border between the two countries.



Ms Swaraj also said today that China will allow Indian pilgrims to Kailash-Mansarovar through Nathu La in Sikkim after the route was closed last year amid Doklam standoff.









