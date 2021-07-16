PM Modi To Review Covid Situation With Chief Ministers Of 6 States Today

PM Modi on Tuesday took stock of COVID situation with chief ministers of northeastern states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala and Maharashtra on Friday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the states.

According to sources, PM Modi will interact with the chief ministers at 11 am today through video conferencing.

This comes three days after the Prime Minister on Tuesday took stock of the COVID situation with chief ministers of the northeastern states.

Acknowledging the fact that India is still in the midst of the second wave, a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 situation of the north-eastern states was done in the meeting.

The Prime Minister had advised strong steps at the micro-level and quoted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for not resorting to lockdown but making containment zones at the micro-level. He was asked to administer caution.

PM Modi had also asked to identify best practices and use them on a broad scale. The Prime Minister acknowledged that many businesses have borne losses, especially in the tourism industry.

India reported 38,949 new cases, 40,026 recoveries, and 542 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Friday. India's active caseload is at 4,30,422.