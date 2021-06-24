PM Modi To Meet J&K Leaders In Delhi Today: 10 Points

The Centre is also expected to discuss the question of beginning the political process in Jammu and Kashmir - under President's Rule since 2018, when the ruling coalition collapsed after the BJP snapped ties with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party.

Fourteen leaders from eight political parties -- including Ms Mufti's PDP and the National Conference -- have been invited to the meeting.

The Gupkar Alliance - a seven-party conglomeration formed to push for restoration of statehood and special status -- has said it will attend the meeting.

The Congress has also said it would attend the meeting, and that restoration of statehood was its first priority.

The meeting is the Centre's first major outreach to political leaders of the Union Territory since August 2019, when the Centre scrapped the special status for Jammu and Kashmir granted under the Constitution and divided it into two Union Territories.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and top security and intelligence officers.

Home ministry officials have said with terrorism at a low in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, the timing is right to begin the political process.

There was expectation that assembly elections will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

But the Election Commission negated it, citing concerns about security expressed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.