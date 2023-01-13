PM Modi To Meet Economists At NITI Aayog Today Ahead Of Union Budget

The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to begin on January 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with economists at NITI Aayog today, sources said.

As per information, Prime Minister in the meeting will seek the opinions and suggestions of the economists and will also assess the state of the Indian economy and its challenges, ahead of the Union Budget.

The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to begin on January 31 and is expected to conclude on April 6 with a recess in between, government sources had said on January 2.

The session will start with an address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament. This will be the first address to the two Houses of Parliament by President Murmu since her elevation to the top post in July last year.

On the first day of the budget session, the Economic Survey will also be tabled in both Houses, the sources said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Union Budget in Parliament on February 1 and the first part of the session is expected to continue till February 10, the sources said.

They said that after a recess during which the standing committees examine the demands of grants of various ministries, the second part of the Budget Session is likely to start on March 6 and conclude on April 6.

During the first part of the Budget Session, the two Houses have a detailed discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address followed by a discussion on the Union Budget.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, the Finance Minister will also reply to the debate on the union budget.

During the second part of the Budget Session, the major focus would be the discussion on the demands for grants for various ministries apart from the government's legislative agenda. The Union Budget, a money bill, is passed during this part of the session.

