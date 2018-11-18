PM Modi To Launch Metro, Expressway Projects In Haryana Tomorrow

PM Modi will also the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

All India | | Updated: November 18, 2018 20:29 IST
Gurugram: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday dedicate two projects in Haryana, including opening of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Sunday.

Mr Khattar reviewed preparations for PM Modi's rally to in Sultanpur. He said the Prime Minister will also dedicate the Mujesar (Ballabhgarh) Metro in Faridabad via remote control from Gurugram.

The construction for KMP started in 2006 but the previous government was unable to complete it by 2014. The total cost of the Expressway was over Rs 9,000 crore.

Later, as per the Supreme Court order, work on KMP started again and it was to be completed by February 2019. But it has already been completed 4 months ahead of time.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation of country's first Sri Vishwakarma Skill Development University in Palwal.

