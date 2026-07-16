PM Modi To Launch India's First Hydrogen-Powered Train From Haryana Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana's Jind on July 17, marking India's entry into a select group of nations exploring hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation.

The hydrogen train, which will run between Jind and Sonipat, is a major achievement for both Haryana and the nation. The project reflects Indian Railways' broader commitment to innovation, energy efficiency and environmentally sustainable transportation, and supports India's national clean energy and net-zero carbon emission goals.

The Jind-Sonipat section has been identified as the pilot route for these operations. An indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling facility has been set up in Jind for the train set. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has granted the required licence for the storage and dispensing of compressed hydrogen gas at the site.

With the launch of the hydrogen-powered train, India joins a select group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China, and the United States, that are exploring the use of hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation. As the technology is still at a nascent stage, only a limited number of countries are currently operating or testing such systems, an official statement said.

Hydrogen fuel cell technology generates electricity through a chemical reaction using hydrogen, with water vapour as the only emission, making it a clean alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based traction systems. Hydrogen-based rail systems are increasingly being recognised globally as a promising solution for sustainable mobility.

A hydrogen compression system has been provided for refuelling operations, along with the necessary technical support and critical spares to ensure reliable, fail-safe operation. Provision of a standby compressor unit is also being ensured.

Various safety sensors, including hydrogen leak detectors and flame detectors, installed at the hydrogen production, storage, and dispensing facility will be regularly inspected and cleaned to prevent dust accumulation and ensure safe operation. Operation and maintenance manuals for the hydrogen train-set and hydrogen plant, duly approved by RDSO, are also being made available.

Necessary safety provisions, regular audits and standard operating procedures are being ensured for the proposed maintenance facility at Shakurbasti, said the government. The approval also mandates comprehensive safety and operational protocols, including 24/7 monitoring of the hydrogen refuelling system, deployment of trained and certified personnel for critical operations, and regular inspection and maintenance schedules.

During the initial phase of operations, trained technical staff will accompany the train to ensure smooth functioning.

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