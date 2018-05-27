Expressway Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 11,000 Crore Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway Phase 1 Today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating two newly built expressways in the Delhi NCR region on Sunday. The Prime Minister will travel in an open jeep on Delhi-Meerut Expressway and later inaugurate the Rs 11,000 crore Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) - India's first smart and green highway.
The first project - phase I of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, stretching from Nizammudin Bridge to Delhi UP Border, has been completed in a record time of 18 months.
The 135-km-long Eastern Peripheral Expressway or EPE has been built in a record time of 17 months. Its foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in November 2015. The expressway is expected to bring down the pollution level in the national capital by 27 percent.
Here's PM Modi's schedule
PM Modi is expected to reach Nizamuddin Mod (near IP millennium Park) at 10 am
- PM will inaugurate the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway
-PM will begin his roadshow till Ghazipur.
- From there, PM Modi will take a U-turn to CWG Games Village Helipad near Akshardham.
-PM will then board a helicopter to Kundli in Sonepat
- PM is expected to land at Kundli around 11 am. Here, he will be received by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.
-PM will review the digital gallery and 3D Model on the making of EPE
-PM along with Mr Khattar will reach Baghpat by road.
- PM to reach Baghpat rally ground around 12 noon and inaugurate EPE and address a public rally.
- PM to leave Baghpat around 1:05 pm and reach Kundli Helipad around 1:15 pm.
The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is India's first highway to be lit by solar power and has provisions of rain water harvesting on every 500 metres on both sides and would showcase 36 national monuments and 40 fountains, Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari said, adding it has been completed in a record 500 days.
Built at a cost of Rs. 11,000 crore, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway has several unique features to its name. It is India's first highway to be lit by solar power besides provisions of rain water harvesting on every 500 metres on both sides.
Prime Minister will travel in an open jeep on Delhi Meerut Expressway for 6 km .
The Prime Minister's road show will commence from the Nizamuddin Bridge, the start of the about 9 km first leg of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and after a 6-km travel on the stretch, he is scheduled to fly to Baghpat for dedicating the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to the nation.
