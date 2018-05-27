Expressway Inauguration Live Updates: PM Modi To Inaugurate Rs 11,000 Crore Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway Phase 1 Today

Here's PM Modi's schedule

PM Modi is expected to reach Nizamuddin Mod (near IP millennium Park) at 10 am





- PM will inaugurate the first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway





-PM will begin his roadshow till Ghazipur.





- From there, PM Modi will take a U-turn to CWG Games Village Helipad near Akshardham.





-PM will then board a helicopter to Kundli in Sonepat





- PM is expected to land at Kundli around 11 am. Here, he will be received by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar.





-PM will review the digital gallery and 3D Model on the making of EPE





-PM along with Mr Khattar will reach Baghpat by road.





- PM to reach Baghpat rally ground around 12 noon and inaugurate EPE and address a public rally.





- PM to leave Baghpat around 1:05 pm and reach Kundli Helipad around 1:15 pm.