PM Modi To Inaugurate Delhi-Meerut, Eastern Peripheral Expressway Today: 10 Facts

Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two newly built expressways today - the first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. PM Modi will first travel in an open jeep on the 14-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs 7,500 crore, and which promises to cut down travel time between the two cities to 40 minutes from the current near two-and-a-half hours. The PM, after holding a roadshow here, will fly in a chopper to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, where he will open the Rs 11,000-crore Eastern Peripheral Expressway, which is India's first smart and green highway.