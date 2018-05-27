PM Modi To Inaugurate Delhi-Meerut, Eastern Peripheral Expressway Today: 10 Facts

PM Modi will inaugurate the 135-km-long Eastern Peripheral Expressway that envisages signal-free connectivity between Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Palwal and will ultimately decongest the national capital.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 27, 2018 09:06 IST
Delhi-Meerut Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi today

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two newly built expressways today - the first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. PM Modi will first travel in an open jeep on the 14-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs 7,500 crore, and which promises to cut down travel time between the two cities to 40 minutes from the current near two-and-a-half hours. The PM, after holding a roadshow here, will fly in a chopper to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, where he will open the Rs 11,000-crore Eastern Peripheral Expressway, which is India's first smart and green highway.
Here are the top 10 facts about the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway:
  1. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway would be India's first 14-lane highway and has been described PM Narendra Modi as "road to freedom from pollution".
  2. The expressway will do away with 31 traffic signals on the Delhi-Meerut road, the busiest highway in the region, and make it "signal free". The project will be fully completed by March 2019.
  3. The 9-km stretch till UP Gate has been completed and will be inaugurated today. This stretch would be significant and help reduce congestion on the roads leading to Noida and Ghaziabad.
  4. The 9 km stretch, which starts at Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, would be connected to NH 24 and then will lead to NH 58. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway would be an access controlled highway.
  5. The project is being built in four segment -- Nizamuddin Bridge to UP Border, UP Border to Dasna, Dasna to Hapur and Hapur to Meerut. The fourth segment will be a new alignment of Delhi-Meerut Expressway from Dasna to Meerut and six laning of connector.
  6. The 135-km-long Eastern Peripheral Expressway envisages signal-free connectivity between Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Palwal and will ultimately decongest the national capital. About two lakh vehicles, including trucks and commercial traffic, are expected to ply on the expressway without entering the national capital.
  7. Eastern Peripheral Expressway will help divert at least 50,000 vehicles going to Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, bringing down vehicular pollution.
  8. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway has been built in a record time of 17 months. Its foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in November 2015.
  9. It has several unique features to its name. It is India's first highway to be lit by solar power besides provisions of rain water harvesting on every 500 metres on both sides.
  10. In order to have an uninterrupted travel experience and faster toll collection, the toll plazas will be provided with Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system.


