PM Modi To Inaugurate Delhi-Meerut, Eastern Peripheral Expressway Today: 10 Facts

PM Modi will inaugurate the 135-km-long Eastern Peripheral Expressway that envisages signal-free connectivity between Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Palwal and will ultimately decongest the national capital.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two newly built expressways today - the first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. PM Modi will first travel in an open jeep on the 14-lane Delhi-Meerut Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs 7,500 crore, and which promises to cut down travel time between the two cities to 40 minutes from the current near two-and-a-half hours. The PM, after holding a roadshow here, will fly in a chopper to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, where he will open the Rs 11,000-crore Eastern Peripheral Expressway, which is India's first smart and green highway.
Here are the top 10 facts about the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway:
The 9-km stretch till UP Gate has been completed and will be inaugurated today. This stretch would be significant and help reduce congestion on the roads leading to Noida and Ghaziabad.
The 9 km stretch, which starts at Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, would be connected to NH 24 and then will lead to NH 58. The Delhi-Meerut Expressway would be an access controlled highway.
The project is being built in four segment -- Nizamuddin Bridge to UP Border, UP Border to Dasna, Dasna to Hapur and Hapur to Meerut. The fourth segment will be a new alignment of Delhi-Meerut Expressway from Dasna to Meerut and six laning of connector.
The 135-km-long Eastern Peripheral Expressway envisages signal-free connectivity between Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Palwal and will ultimately decongest the national capital. About two lakh vehicles, including trucks and commercial traffic, are expected to ply on the expressway without entering the national capital.
Eastern Peripheral Expressway will help divert at least 50,000 vehicles going to Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, bringing down vehicular pollution.