PM To Inaugurate India's First Underwater Metro Service In Kolkata Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the under-river metro tunnel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata on Wednesday.

In a monumental development set to transform urban transportation, PM Modi is slated to inaugurate several key metro and rapid transit projects across countries, marking a significant stride towards enhancing urban mobility and connectivity.

The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country's infrastructure development.

This section not only showcases the technological prowess involved in its construction but also highlights the strategic importance of connecting two bustling areas of Kolkata, enhancing the city's public transportation network's efficiency and reach.

In addition to the underwater metro, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line.

The latter features the Majerhat Metro Station, an architectural marvel being an elevated station spanning railway lines, platforms, and a canal, further showcasing the innovative approach towards improving urban mobility.

The inauguration event will not be limited to Kolkata. PM Modi is set to flag off several other important projects across the country.

These include the Pune Metro's stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, the Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station, the Agra Metro's stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar and the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

Each of these projects is designed to significantly ease road traffic congestion and provide seamless, efficient, and comfortable connectivity for the public. For instance, the newly inaugurated section of the Agra Metro is poised to enhance access to the city's historical and tourist sites, while the RRTS corridor aims to stimulate economic activity within the National Capital Region (NCR).

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the extension of the Pune Metro Rail project phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro-Nigdi, promising continued expansion and enhancement of urban transit infrastructure.

This comprehensive initiative underscores the government's dedication to developing sustainable and efficient transportation networks across India, aiming to revolutionize the way people commute, reduce environmental impact, and bolster economic growth through improved connectivity.

Later in the day, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone, dedicate and inaugurate various infrastructure-related projects related to rail, road and petroleum and natural gas worth around Rs. 12,800 crore at Bettiah, West Champaran district in Bihar.

PM Modi is on three visits to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)