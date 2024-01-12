PM To Inaugurate India's Longest Sea Bridge. What's Allowed And What's Not

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by PM Modi in December 2016.

In December 2016, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the bridge. Marking the historic milestone in India's infrastructure development, the name Atal Setu also honours the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Atal Setu is a 21.8-kilometre-long bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai and the Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district.

With the help of the country's longest bridge, the journey between the two locations will be shortened from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes.

Talking about the infrastructural marvel, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, “On January 12, PM Modi will inaugurate the Atal Setu - the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link. This is India's longest bridge built on the sea. Several such technologies have been used in the making of this bridge, which are used for the first time in India. The lights used in this bridge do not disturb the aquatic environment.”

Here is What's allowed and What's not:

What's allowed

The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be 100 kmph.

The maximum speed limit for vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses is 100 kilometres per hour.

On the ascent and descent of the bridge, the speed will be restricted to 40 kilometres per hour.

What's not allowed

The police, on Wednesday, informed that motorbikes, auto rickshaws and tractors won't be allowed on the sea bridge, the police said on Wednesday. There will also be no entry for vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles.

Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won't have an entry on the Eastern Freeway.

These vehicles will have to take the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and use the MBPT Road near 'Gadi Adda' for further movement.

An official informed that the Mumbai police have imposed the speed limit on India's longest sea bridge to curb "danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will be visiting Maharashtra to unveil projects worth over ₹ 30,500 crore in the state.

During his visit on Friday, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of an underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate. The Prime Minister will also launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in the state