All About The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link - India's Longest Sea Bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on January 12, marking a historic milestone in India's infrastructure development. The 21.8-kilometre long bridge between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district will bring down the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes. It is also known as Atal Setu, honouring the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The MTHL is India's first sea bridge to incorporate an Open Road Tolling (ORT) system, allowing vehicles to pass through toll booths at speeds of up to 100 kmph without stopping.

The MTHL features a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometres constructed over the sea and 5.50 kilometres on land, making it a remarkable engineering feat.

According to officials, the MTHL is not just a transportation project but also an engine of economic growth. It will create a new supply chain between Mumbai and the mainland, facilitating the movement of raw materials, finished goods, and labour.

The MTHL has been built at a cost of approximately ₹18,000 crore and is expected to cater to around 70,000 vehicles upon completion, addressing the growing traffic congestion in the region.

Motorists will be allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 100 kmph on the MTHL, with specific restrictions for different vehicle types. Heavy vehicles, motorcycles, autorickshaws, and tractors are not permitted on the sea bridge.

The MTHL is strategically designed to connect with the arterial Mumbai Pune Expressway, further enhancing connectivity between the state's two largest cities.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) awarded contracts for the project in November 2017. Construction, originally scheduled to be completed in 4.5 years, faced delays of around eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While 95% of the construction work is already completed, the remaining tasks, including road laying, electrical work, and the implementation of an intelligent transport system, will be finalised after the bridge's connection to the mainland on January 12.