PM Modi To Hold Meeting Of Council Of Ministers Next Week

PM Modi have called these meetings "Chintan baithaks" (brainstorming sessions). (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Union Council of Ministers on Tuesday.

The meeting will begin at 4 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan where the last Council of Ministers' meeting was held on September 14, officials said.

This will be the fourth such meeting since July when a mega cabinet reshuffle took place.

The Prime Minister has named these meetings as "Chintan baithak" (brainstorming session).

In the coming weeks, three or four more such meetings - that do not have a prior agenda - are likely to be held, official have indicated, where the Union Ministers are encouraged to openly share their ideas and concerns amid an informal set-up.

In the last meeting, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya delivered presentations on improving time management and efficiency.

The Prime Minister - while giving the example of former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar - had stressed on the need of remaining connected to the roots and simplicity. He also stressed on coming up with "out-of-the-box-ideas", officials said.

After the last Council of Ministers' meeting, PM Modi had met all the secretaries of the ministries for a follow-up.