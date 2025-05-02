PM Modi To Commission Vizhinjam International Seaport In Kerala Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially commission the Vizhinjam International Seaport today, placing Kerala firmly on the global maritime map.

The port in Thiruvananthapuram district is expected to transform India's role in international trade and shipping.

The deep-water port has been developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and part of the Adani Group, under a public-private partnership.

The project was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore. Following a successful trial run, the port received its commercial commissioning certificate on December 4 last year.

In a post on 'X', Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said, "Tomorrow marks a historic moment as Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, dedicates the Vizhinjam International Seaport to the nation." "This landmark project—the largest-ever state investment in any port in the country, with two-thirds of the cost borne by the Government of Kerala—reflects the state's strong commitment to development.

"The commissioning of Vizhinjam port marks the beginning of a new chapter in India's maritime journey, placing the nation firmly on the global map," Mr Vijayan said.

Earlier, he said this is not just the opening of a new port, but the beginning of a new era that will give Indian trade and logistics a stronger global presence.

Vizhinjam is India's first dedicated transshipment port and also the country's first semi-automated port.

It sits just 10 nautical miles from a key international shipping route and has naturally deep waters, making it ideal for large cargo ships.

Until now, about 75 per cent of India's transshipment containers were handled by Colombo Port in Sri Lanka, leading to significant losses in foreign exchange and revenue. Vizhinjam is expected to bring much of that traffic back to India.

The port has received the highest ever investment from a state government in India. The Kerala government is funding two-thirds of the project's total cost, including the full cost of building the breakwater—a key part of the infrastructure that ensures the port operates smoothly in all weather.

The breakwater at Vizhinjam is the deepest in India and stretches nearly three kilometres. At 28 metres tall—the height of a nine-storey building—it is a major engineering achievement.

Trial operations began on July 13, 2024, and full commercial operations started on December 3, 2024. During the three-month trial phase, over 272 large vessels docked at the port, and more than 550,000 containers were handled.

Vizhinjam is equipped with fully automated yard cranes and remotely operated ship-to-shore cranes for faster and safer operations. It also features India's first home-built, AI-powered Vessel Traffic Management System, developed with IIT Madras.

With the signing of the Viability Gap Funding agreement, all formal steps for the first phase of the project have been completed, the Chief Minister has said.

In early 2025, Vizhinjam topped the list of ports on India's southern and western coasts for container cargo handling, managing over 100,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) per month.

A major milestone came when Vizhinjam berthed the MSC Turkey, one of the largest cargo ships to ever reach India.

Another significant development is Vizhinjam's inclusion in the Jade Service of MSC, the world's largest shipping company. This major cargo route connects Europe and Asia via South Africa's Cape of Good Hope.

Vizhinjam is now becoming the main hub for South Asia on this route.

MSC includes only high-capacity ports in its key services, making Vizhinjam's inclusion during its trial phase a major achievement. The port now joins global giants like Qingdao, Shanghai, Busan, and Singapore.

Ships in the Jade Service will sail from Singapore to Vizhinjam, then continue to ports in Spain and Italy. This means more containers coming to India will arrive directly at Vizhinjam and be distributed to other ports using smaller feeder ships.

By 2028, the next phase of construction is expected to be complete, giving the port an annual capacity of at least 3 million TEUs. This phase will cost Rs 10,000 crore, which will be fully funded by Adani Ports.

Vizhinjam is also being developed as a multi-modal hub, with direct road access to National Highway 66 and Kerala's first cloverleaf interchange to handle future cargo growth. A railway link connecting the port to the national network will begin construction soon.

With these developments, Vizhinjam is all set to become a key gateway for trade in South Asia and a proud symbol of India's growing maritime strength, Vijayan has opined.

