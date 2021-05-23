PM Modi To Chair Review Meet With Officials, Ministers Over Cyclone Yaas

Cyclone Yaas is expected to cross Bengal and Odisha coasts on May 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting with senior government officials at 11 am today to review the preparations for the developing Cyclone Yaas, which is set to cross the Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26.

"The Prime Minister will hold a meeting at 11 am today with senior government officials and representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Secretaries from Telecom, Power, Civil Aviation, Earth Sciences Ministries to review preparations against the approaching Cyclone Yaas," a source told NDTV.

Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers will also join the meeting.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday chaired a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review preparedness ahead of the cyclonic storm Yass.

Cyclone Yaas, the India Meterological Department said yesterday, is likely to intensify into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and cross the Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26.

The Army has arranged columns and engineer task forces are on standby for rescue and relief operations in the two states.

As a measure of precaution, the Northern Railway has temporarily cancelled over a dozen trains from the national capital to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha.

The Indian Coast Guard has also geared up to meet the likely challenges from the developing cyclonic storm Yaas on the east coast.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have also reviewed the preparedness for the cyclonic storm.

Earlier this week, Cyclone Tauktae, which made landfall in Gujarat on Monday night, also affected several other states along the west coast, including Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Soon after taking an aerial survey of Cyclone Tauktae-hit Gujarat, where 13 people were killed as the Cyclone ravaged parts of state, PM Modi announced an assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief work.

