PM Modi To Chair 2-Day 'Chintan Shivir' With Cabinet Ministers From Tomorrow

The Union Council of Ministers will hold a two-day "Chintan Shivir" on September 23 and 24 at Seva Tirath in Delhi, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, government sources have told NDTV.

Unlike earlier rounds of consultations, this particular session will bring together only cabinet ministers, making it one of the most focused deliberations at the highest level of the government so far.

The timing is significant. The shivir comes right after PM Modi held a series of separate interactions with ministers of state and ministers of state with independent charge at his office, sources added. Taken together, the sequence points to a structured, tiered exercise moving through every rung of the Council of Ministers, with cabinet ministers now set for their own dedicated two-day sitting.

What The Chintan Shivir Will Cover

According to government sources, the meeting will be a formal sitting of the Council of Ministers built around three broad goals: taking stock of work already underway, planning the road ahead, and identifying the next set of reforms and priorities for Viksit Bharat 2047.

The exercise itself is not new. It has been running since 2021, when 10 sectoral groups of secretaries were set up to draft the Vision@2047 document along with its short-term and long-term roadmap. That process included wide-ranging consultations with stakeholders across sectors, Sources said.

Since then, the Council of Ministers has already sat through eight presentations and discussions covering different dimensions of Viksit Bharat@2047. This week's shivir is being described as the next step in that continuing process, not a standalone event.

Bringing Everything Together

Government sources told NDTV that the shivir will pull together work done separately by the groups of secretaries, various ministries and departments, the cabinet secretariat, and NITI Aayog. The focus areas include reforms, ease of living, cutting down compliance burdens, and other governance priorities.

Importantly, this is not meant to be a one-off. The sources indicated that after the two days of discussions on September 23 and 24, more rounds of the Chintan Shivir are expected to follow in the coming days.

Chintan Shivir Schedule

Day one of the Chintan Shivir will begin around 4:30 pm and run late into the night at Seva Tirath, sources said. Day 2 will start much earlier, around 10 am, and continue till late in the evening, marking a packed, intensive schedule for the cabinet ministers across both days.