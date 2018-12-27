PM Modi To Begin 2019 Campaign In Kerala On January 6 From Pathanamthitta

BJP is hopeful of putting up a good show with Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Pathanamthitta in Kerala on January 6 to begin the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday.

PM Modi's arrival in Pathanamthitta -- the district where the Sabarimala temple is located, is seen as a deft political move.

Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala BJP President PS Sreedharan Pillai said PM Modi will arrive in Pathanamthitta from Andhra Pradesh.

"This is his visit as part of the election campaign, and he flies to Pathanamthitta from Guntur," said Mr Pillai.

The BJP has only one legislator in the 140-member Kerala Assembly. The party is hopeful of putting up a good show in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The best performance they have put up in Kerala was in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when they finished second in the Thiruvananthapuram seat.

Kerala has 20 Lok Sabha seats.

Sabarimala has witnessed protests since the September 28 Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the temple that hitherto banned girls and women aged between 10 and 50.