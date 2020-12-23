PM Modi To Address Centenary Celebrations Of Visva-Bharati University Tomorrow

PM Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of the Visva-Bharati University, Shantiniketan, on Thursday through video conferencing, the PMO said on Tuesday.

The West Bengal governor and the Union education minister will also be present during the ceremony, it said.

Founded by Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, Visva-Bharati is the oldest central university in the country.

Rabindranath Tagore, a Nobel laureate, is one of the most revered icons from West Bengal.

In May 1951, Visva-Bharati was declared to be a Central University and an "institution of national importance" by an Act of Parliament, the PMO noted.

The university followed the pedagogy devised by Rabindranath Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern universities developed elsewhere.

The Prime Minister is the chancellor of the university.



