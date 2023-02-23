PM Modi Taking Stock Of Situation: India On Earthquake In Tajikistan

Earlier this month, India sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to Turkey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation after an earthquake hit Tajikistan on Thursday, official sources said.

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit eastern Tajikistan in the morning. They said India is in touch with Tajik authorities for any possible requirement of assistance.

"The Prime Minister has taken stock of the situation and is monitoring developments relating to the impact of the earthquake in Tajikistan," said a source.

"We are in touch with Tajik authorities and relevant Government of India bodies are closely coordinating any required assistance," the source said.

Earlier this month, India sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to Turkey after a powerful quake struck it.

As part of quake assistance, India also sent relief materials and medicines to Syria which was also hit by the quake.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)