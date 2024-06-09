These Former Chief Ministers Are Part Of Modi 3.0

Seven former chief ministers, including Narendra Modi, are part of the new council of ministers sworn in on Sunday.

The other six former chief ministers are Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Rajnath Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), H D Kumaraswamy (Karnataka), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Bihar).

While five of these former chief ministers are from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kumaraswamy and Manjhi represent two of the BJP's allies -- JD(S) and Hindustani Awam Morcha, respectively.

PM Modi, along with his council of ministers, took the oath as the new coalition government was formed after two full tenures during which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)