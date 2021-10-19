PM Modi Speaks With Chief Minister After Very Heavy Rainfall In Uttarakhand

PM Modi spoke with Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock after heavy rain in Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to take stock of the situation in the state hit hard by incessant rains.

The Chief Minister briefed PM Modi about the situation and said the administration is fully alert. PM Modi assured Mr Dhami of all necessary help to deal with the situation.

PM Modi also spoke to Union Minister Ajay Bhatt, who is from the state, in this regard, official sources told news agency Press Trust of India.

Five people, including three labourers from Nepal, were killed and two others were injured in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand on Monday.



