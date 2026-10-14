PM Modi Speaks To Canada's Mark Carney, Vows To Build On "Positive Momentum"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "warm and productive" conversation with his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, on Tuesday, with both leaders agreeing to build on the "positive momentum" in the bilateral ties.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that together, India and Canada are contributing towards a "more stable and prosperous world."

"Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties," he said.

The telephonic conversation between the two leaders comes days after David Morrison, the Senior Diplomatic and International Affairs Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, visited India.

During his October 5-7 visit to the country, Morrison held talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in Delhi on October 6, discussing ways to battle terrorism and other crimes.

"They agreed to deepen coordination and cooperation in combating transnational organised crime, terrorism and violent extremism, human and drug trafficking, cybercrime, extortion, and extradition of criminal offenders. They also reaffirmed their commitment to identifying additional areas for practical cooperation, including exploring the establishment of structured dialogues on cyber security and economic security," a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement, issued on October 7, read.

The meeting in Delhi was held as part of the ongoing bilateral security dialogue at the NSA level. The previous dialogues in this format took place in the national capital in September 2025 and in Ottawa in February 2026.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed progress in bilateral security and law enforcement cooperation, including the implementation of the shared Security Work Plan concluded in February 2026.

"They also noted with satisfaction the sustained and constructive bilateral engagements over the past year, guided by mutual trust, respect for each other's concerns and sensitivities, and a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations," the statement said.

Doval and Morrison welcomed efforts to advance negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

They also discussed a "growing potential" for advancing a substantive bilateral defence relationship.

India-Canada relations came under severe strain in 2023, following then prime minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a potential Indian link to the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India dismissed Trudeau's accusation as "absurd".

In October 2024, India recalled its high commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case.

New Delhi also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

Liberal Party leader Carney's victory in the parliamentary election in April last year helped rebuild relations.

Both sides have now posted high commissioners in each other's capitals.

Relations between the countries have witnessed a major upswing since Canadian Prime Minister Carney's visit to India in March.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)